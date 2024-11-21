News & Insights

Stocks

Cygnus Metals’ Acquisition of Doré Copper Advances

November 21, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cygnus Metals Ltd. is moving forward with the acquisition of Doré Copper Mining Corp., dispatching a management information circular to Doré’s securityholders. The transaction, set to be completed in December 2024, hinges on various approvals, including a shareholder meeting on December 16. Cygnus is also seeking regulatory relief to allow Doré shareholders to freely trade their Cygnus shares in Australia.

For further insights into AU:CY5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.