Cygnus Metals’ Acquisition of Doré Copper Advances

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cygnus Metals Ltd. is moving forward with the acquisition of Doré Copper Mining Corp., dispatching a management information circular to Doré’s securityholders. The transaction, set to be completed in December 2024, hinges on various approvals, including a shareholder meeting on December 16. Cygnus is also seeking regulatory relief to allow Doré shareholders to freely trade their Cygnus shares in Australia.

For further insights into AU:CY5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.