Cygnus Metals’ Acquisition of Doré Copper Advances

Cygnus Gold Ltd. (AU:CY5) has released an update.
Cygnus Metals Ltd. is moving forward with the acquisition of Doré Copper Mining Corp., dispatching a management information circular to Doré’s securityholders. The transaction, set to be completed in December 2024, hinges on various approvals, including a shareholder meeting on December 16. Cygnus is also seeking regulatory relief to allow Doré shareholders to freely trade their Cygnus shares in Australia.
