Cyfrowy Polsat (WSE:CPS) Price Target Decreased by 14.04% to 14.48

The average one-year price target for Cyfrowy Polsat (WSE:CPS) has been revised to PLN14.48 / share. This is a decrease of 14.04% from the prior estimate of PLN16.85 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of PLN9.29 to a high of PLN18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.80% from the latest reported closing price of PLN11.24 / share.

Fund Sentiment

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyfrowy Polsat. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.06%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 15,320K shares.

Other Shareholders

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,493K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 22.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,206K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 17.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,372K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 19.64% over the last quarter.

EPOL - iShares MSCI Poland ETF holds 1,223K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing an increase of 39.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 4.63% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 833K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 11.94% over the last quarter.

