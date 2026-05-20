CYD or MOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both China Yuchai (CYD) and Modine (MOD). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, China Yuchai has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Modine has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CYD likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than MOD has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CYD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.37, while MOD has a forward P/E of 33.84. We also note that CYD has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.00.

Another notable valuation metric for CYD is its P/B ratio of 1.02. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MOD has a P/B of 11.41.

Based on these metrics and many more, CYD holds a Value grade of A, while MOD has a Value grade of D.

CYD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than MOD, so it seems like value investors will conclude that CYD is the superior option right now.

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China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.