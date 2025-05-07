Cycurion Vice President W. Eric Singleton to Speak at AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2025 on Innovative Cyber Defense Strategies

Cycurion's VP W. Eric Singleton will present ARx, an innovative cyber defense platform, at TechNet Cyber 2025.

Cycurion, a leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announced that W. Eric Singleton, Vice President of Operations, will speak at the AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2025 conference. His presentation, titled "ARx: Active Cyber Defense & Deception Platform," will discuss how Cycurion's ARx platform transforms cyber defense by using intelligent deception and machine learning to proactively protect military networks. Singleton will explain ARx’s capabilities, including its function as a cloud-native Web Application Firewall, integration with cyber defense frameworks, and techniques for generating threat intelligence while misleading attackers. Cycurion aims to reinforce its commitment to providing innovative cybersecurity solutions to the defense community through this event, which gathers professionals from military, government, and industry to address cybersecurity challenges.

W. Eric Singleton, Vice President of Operations, will present at TechNet Cyber 2025, enhancing Cycurion's visibility and credibility within the Department of Defense and defense industry.

Singleton's presentation will focus on the ARx platform, showcasing innovative solutions in active cyber defense that could attract interest from potential clients and partners in the defense sector.

The ARx platform's integration with established models like MITRE ATT&CK demonstrates Cycurion's commitment to advanced cybersecurity practices, positioning the company as a leader in the field.

Key capabilities of ARx, such as anomaly detection and operational flexibility, highlight Cycurion's technological advancements and readiness to meet the evolving cybersecurity demands of military and government agencies.

Cycurion's reliance on forward-looking statements exposes the company to significant risk, as actual future results may materially differ from what is anticipated, which could affect investor confidence.

The emphasis on the ARx platform and its capabilities may raise expectations that could be difficult to meet, resulting in potential disappointment or reputational damage if performance does not align with claims.

The lack of specific results or case studies backing the effectiveness of ARx might contribute to skepticism regarding the platform's actual capabilities in real-life scenarios.

What is the topic of W. Eric Singleton's presentation at TechNet Cyber 2025?

His presentation focuses on "ARx: Active Cyber Defense & Deception Platform," showcasing a transformative approach to cyber defense.

What is the purpose of the ARx platform discussed by Cycurion?

ARx is designed to enhance cyber defense by using intelligent deception, machine learning, and behavioral analytics.

How does the ARx platform improve threat detection?

It utilizes anomaly detection and threat scoring driven by machine learning to identify high-risk events and reduce false positives.

Who is hosting the TechNet Cyber 2025 event?

The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) is hosting the TechNet Cyber 2025 event.

What commitment does Cycurion emphasize through this presentation?

Cycurion underscores its commitment to providing active, adaptive, and intelligent cyber protection for the defense community.

MCLEAN, Va., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that



W. Eric Singleton



, Vice President of Operations, will be a featured speaker at the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association’s (



AFCEA) TechNet Cyber 2025



, one of the premier events for cyber leaders in the Department of Defense, intelligence community, and defense industry.





Mr. Singleton’s presentation is titled,



“ARx: Active Cyber Defense & Deception Platform



, a transformative approach to cyber defense that turns attacker reconnaissance into a costly and intelligence-yielding operation.”





With over two decades of experience in national security and technology leadership, Mr. Singleton will highlight how



ARx



is reshaping cyber defense for modern military networks. His talk will explore how Cycurion’s ARx platform leverages



intelligent deception, machine learning, and behavioral analytics



to proactively defend mission-critical infrastructure.





“ARx is designed to give defenders the edge,” said Mr. Singleton. “By simulating realistic assets and injecting adversarial friction, we can not only mislead attackers but also collect critical threat intelligence in real time.”







Key ARx capabilities to be discussed include



:







ARx’s function as a



cloud-native Web Application Firewall (WAF)



Integration with



MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain models



Anomaly detection and threat scoring



Deceptive tactics



Forensic visibility



Operational flexibility across



hybrid and on-premise environments



for agile cyber maneuvering.







The Company believes that this presentation reinforces Cycurion’s commitment to delivering



active, adaptive, and intelligent cyber protection



for the defense community.







About TechNet Cyber 2025







Hosted by AFCEA International, TechNet Cyber is where military, government, industry, and academic cyber professionals come together to collaborate on securing and operating in cyberspace. The 2025 conference theme, “Information Advantage: from Strategy to Action,” highlights innovations that empower the U.S. and its allies in the cyber domain.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business. Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR







investors@cycurion.com









Media Contact:







Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email:



media@cycurion.com





