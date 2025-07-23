Cycurion Unveils NACCHO Cyber Shield to Enhance Public Health Cybersecurity at NACCHO360 Conference

Cycurion launched Cyber Shield at NACCHO's conference, enhancing cybersecurity for public health organizations with a nationwide rollout plan.

Cycurion, Inc., a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, participated in the NACCHO Annual Conference, which gathered over 3,000 public health representatives to discuss healthcare improvement through technology. At the event, Cycurion launched its NACCHO Cyber Shield, a sophisticated cybersecurity solution aimed at enhancing the resilience of NACCHO members against cyber threats. This partnership includes educational initiatives to help organizations implement the Cyber Shield effectively. The conference significantly boosted Cycurion's visibility, generating over 250 new leads and strong revenue projections over the next three years. Cycurion also highlighted urgent cybersecurity challenges during a keynote session, emphasizing the dire need for expertise in the sector. Overall, the collaboration with NACCHO positions Cycurion to significantly impact public health cybersecurity across the nation.

Potential Positives

Cycurion unveiled the NACCHO Cyber Shield, a high-margin cybersecurity solution tailored for public health organizations, enhancing its product offerings and market position.

The partnership with NACCHO allows for a nationwide rollout of the Cyber Shield solution, potentially increasing market penetration and revenue streams.

At the conference, Cycurion generated over 250 leads for its Cyber Shield services, indicating strong market interest and potential for sales growth.

Sales projections for the Cyber Shield services anticipate significant revenue growth over the next three years, with expected earnings of nearly $20 million, reinforcing the financial potential of this initiative.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating a potential instability in revenue projections that may not materialize, which could mislead stakeholders.

The mention of a severe shortage of cybersecurity expertise among public health organizations suggests a significant workforce challenge that could impede the effectiveness of Cycurion's solutions.

The reliance on the NACCHO partnership for exposure and revenue growth raises concerns about Cycurion's dependence on external collaborations for its business strategy, which might limit its control over outcomes.

FAQ

What is NACCHO Cyber Shield?

NACCHO Cyber Shield is a cybersecurity solution by Cycurion designed to enhance resilience against cyberattacks for public health organizations.

How many representatives attended the NACCHO conference?

Over 3,000 representatives from public health organizations and agencies attended the NACCHO Annual Conference.

What are the projected sales for Cyber Shield services?

Projected sales for Cyber Shield services are $1.8M in Year 1, $4.3M in Year 2, and $13.9M in Year 3.

How is Cycurion collaborating with NACCHO?

Cycurion collaborates with NACCHO by developing the Cyber Shield rollout plan and providing educational resources like webinars.

What was discussed in Cycurion's keynote session?

The keynote session addressed urgent cybersecurity threats, highlighting the prevalence of cyber incidents among public health organizations.

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion”), a leader in innovative, high-margin cybersecurity solutions, attended the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Annual Conference (NACCHO360), the leading public health conference in the United States. The conference, attended by over 3,000 representatives from city and county public health organizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other leading public health entities, focused on improving healthcare and accessibility through emerging technologies.







Cycurion unveiled its Cyber Shield solution, a high-margin offering designed to provide advanced cybersecurity protection, business continuity, and disaster recovery planning. In collaboration with NACCHO, Cycurion is developing a nationwide rollout plan



, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to help NACCHO members become more resilient to cyberattacks. This partnership is part of Cycurion’s overall strategy to work with associations, many of which remain underserved in cyber protection. The initiative includes educational components, such as quarterly webinars, to help members understand, implement, and maximize the value of Cyber Shield. NACCHO has selected Cycurion as a trusted partner to deliver these critical services, supporting a more resilient public health infrastructure.







Significant Market Impact and High-Margin Revenue Projections







The conference provided Cycurion with unprecedented national exposure, generating over 250 leads for its Cyber Shield services. It also reinforced the strong partnership Cycurion and NACCHO have formed, creating strong value for both organizations. Together, Cycurion and NACCHO leadership provided compelling revenue growth projections through extensive member research and data analysis, yielding strong anticipated adoption of the NACCHO Cyber Shield services through Cycurion’s Cyber Shield Volume Pricing Program. Cycurion and NACCHO anticipate sales from Cyber Shield services over the next three years to reach:







Year 1: $1,809,000







Year 2: $4,338,000







Year 3: $13,896,000







As a Diamond Affiliate Partner, Cycurion played a central role throughout the conference and was prominently featured across key moments, with NACCHO President Lori Tremmel Freeman spotlighting the partnership during the opening ceremony. Cycurion’s engagement included an executive board presentation, an exclusive VIP event, a cybersecurity panel discussion, and a prominent branded presence on the exhibit floor, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in public health cybersecurity.







A Commitment to Public Health Security







“Cycurion is proud to partner with NACCHO to deliver innovative, high-margin cybersecurity solutions that protect public health organizations from evolving threats,” said Michael Phillips, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Cycurion. “Our Cyber Shield solution, combined with our AI-driven technology and strategic collaboration with NACCHO, positions us to make a transformative impact on public health cybersecurity nationwide.”







Keynote Session on Emerging Cybersecurity Threats







Cycurion delivered a well-attended keynote session addressing the growing cybersecurity threats facing public health organizations. The panel, featuring Michael Phillips (VP of Enterprise Solutions, Cycurion), W. Eric Singleton (VP of Operations, Security, Cycurion), George Powell (Director of Enterprise Resiliency, Cycurion), and Chris Kiley (Account Executive, AgileBlue), highlighted urgent cybersecurity challenges, noting that nearly 50% of attendees reported a cyber incident in the past two years and that many organizations face a severe shortage of cybersecurity expertise.





For more information about Cycurion and its Cyber Shield solution, visit





www.cycurion.com





.







About Cycurion







Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies to protect organizations from emerging threats. With a focus on innovation and resilience, Cycurion empowers businesses and public sector entities to safeguard their operations and data.







About NACCHO







The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation’s nearly 3,000 local health departments, advocating for policies and programs that improve public health and safety.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business. Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “hope,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “potential,” and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





Investor Contact:





CORE IR





investors@cycurion.com





Media Contact:





Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email: media@cycurion.com



