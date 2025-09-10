Cycurion Secures $4.6 Mln In New AI-Driven Cybersecurity And IT Contracts

(RTTNews) - Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) announced $4.6 million in new contracts to be executed over the next year, increasing its total AI-powered contract value to $73.6 million.

The company's proprietary Cyber Shield / ARx platform will support over 15 engagements ranging from one to ten years, reinforcing its leadership in AI-driven cybersecurity and IT solutions.

Starting September 2025, Cycurion will deliver services including cybersecurity assessments for county governments, AI-enabled IT implementations for health and human services, predictive cybersecurity and disaster recovery for healthcare providers, infrastructure support for a federal agency, AI-driven operational solutions for local governments, and AI-enhanced public safety initiatives like CAD and 911 systems.

The new contracts are expected to contribute $2.1 million in Q3 2025 and $2.5 million in Q4 2025, accelerating Cycurion's growth and strengthening its position in the AI-powered digital transformation market.

CYCU currently trades at $0.207 or 0.24% lower on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.