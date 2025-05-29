Cycurion, Inc. Receives Notice of Deficiency from Nasdaq for Late Filing of Quarterly Report

Cycurion received a Nasdaq deficiency notice for late filing its 10-Q report, with plans to regain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Cycurion, Inc., a cybersecurity and AI solutions provider based in McLean, Virginia, announced that it received a deficiency notification from Nasdaq on May 22, 2025, due to its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This notification indicates a violation of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of financial reports with the SEC. Although this notice does not immediately affect the company's stock listing, Cycurion has 60 days to submit a plan to regain compliance and may receive an extension of up to 180 days to resolve the issue. The filing was delayed due to ongoing assessments, and the company is working diligently to submit the required report as soon as possible.

Potential Positives

The company plans to submit a compliance plan within the 60-day window, demonstrating proactive engagement with Nasdaq to address the deficiency.

The notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the company's common stock, indicating continued operational stability.

Cycurion's commitment to regaining compliance and addressing the issues causing the delay reflects its dedication to transparency and accountability.

The company continues to work diligently to complete the assessment required for the Form 10-Q, which showcases its focus on maintaining regulatory obligations and operational integrity.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a deficiency notification from Nasdaq for failing to timely file its Quarterly Report, which could raise concerns about its financial reporting practices.

The ongoing assessment related to the delayed filing may indicate internal issues that could affect the company's operations and reputation in the cybersecurity sector.

The fact that the company is currently not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule may lead to a loss of investor confidence, impacting stock performance in the long term.

FAQ

What is the reason for Cycurion's deficiency notification from Nasdaq?

Cycurion received the notification due to its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for Q1 2025.

How long does Cycurion have to regain compliance with Nasdaq?

The Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan for regaining compliance, with potential extensions of up to 180 days.

Will the deficiency notification affect Cycurion's stock trading?

No, the notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Cycurion's common stock on Nasdaq.

What steps will Cycurion take to ensure compliance?

Cycurion intends to take necessary steps to regain compliance as soon as practicable following the receipt of the deficiency notification.

What services does Cycurion provide?

Cycurion specializes in IT cybersecurity solutions, program management, and business continuity, serving government and corporate clients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) ("Cycurion" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, today announced that it received an expected deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 22, 2025 (the "Notice"). The Notice indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 (the "Form 10-Q"), as described more fully in the Company's Form NT 10-Q Notification of Late Filing (the "Form NT 10-Q") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2025. The Listing Rule requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.





In accordance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days after the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. Pursuant to the Notice, following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q's due date, or until November 17, 2025, for the Company to regain compliance. The Company intends to take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules as soon as practicable.





As previously disclosed, the filing of the Form 10-Q was delayed due to the matters described in the Form NT 10-Q. As of today, the assessment described in the Form NT 10-Q is ongoing and all parties continue to work diligently to complete the assessment and to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion's business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





Investor Contact:





CORE IR





investors@cycurion.com





Media Contact:





Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email: media@cycurion.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.