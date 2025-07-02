Cycurion, Inc. Partners with AgileBlue to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions Through AI-Powered SecOps Platform

Cycurion partners with AgileBlue to resell AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, enhancing threat detection and incident response capabilities.

Cycurion, Inc., a cybersecurity services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with AgileBlue, an AI-driven Security Operations platform provider. Through this agreement, Cycurion will act as an authorized reseller of AgileBlue's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, enhancing its own offerings with capabilities such as Managed SecOps-as-a-Service, SIEM, SOAR, and XDR. This partnership aims to improve threat detection, compliance, and incident response for mid-market and enterprise clients throughout North America by integrating AgileBlue's autonomous security capabilities into Cycurion’s services. Highlights of the collaboration include enhanced cyber resilience, automation of threat-hunting processes, and the deployment of AI-driven insights. Both companies emphasize their commitment to addressing today's complex cyber threat landscape.

Cycurion has entered a strategic partnership with AgileBlue, enhancing its cybersecurity service offerings with AI-driven capabilities.

The collaboration allows Cycurion to serve as an authorized reseller of AgileBlue’s comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, potentially increasing revenue streams.

The partnership aims to deliver advanced threat detection, compliance, and incident response to mid-market and enterprise clients, broadening Cycurion's market reach.

Cycurion’s integration of AgileBlue's platform under its brand, Cyber Shield, provides a customized solution that may improve client satisfaction and competitive position in the cybersecurity landscape.

The press release heavily emphasizes a partnership with AgileBlue, which may indicate that Cycurion is unable to fully develop or enhance its own cybersecurity solutions independently and relies on external resources for its offerings.

The reliance on AgileBlue’s AI-powered solutions for Cycurion's service delivery raises questions about the company's technological autonomy and innovation capabilities.

The forward-looking statements section warns of potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the optimism around the partnership may not guarantee future success or performance, highlighting the inherent volatility in the company’s growth projections.

What is the new partnership between Cycurion and AgileBlue?

Cycurion has partnered with AgileBlue to resell its AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, enhancing threat detection and response capabilities.

How will the partnership benefit clients?

Clients will experience improved threat detection, enhanced compliance, and 24/7 automated incident response through Cycurion's branded Cyber Shield service.

What services does AgileBlue provide?

AgileBlue offers Managed SecOps-as-a-Service, SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms to strengthen cybersecurity operations.

What does Cyber Shield include?

Cyber Shield combines AgileBlue’s AI-driven platform with Cycurion’s managed service, featuring a customized portal and 24/7 analyst support.

What are Cycurion's specialties?

Cycurion specializes in IT cybersecurity solutions, program management, and business continuity for government, healthcare, and corporate sectors.

MCLEAN, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cybersecurity services to public and private sectors, today announced a strategic partnership with AgileBlue, an AI-powered Security Operations (“SecOps”) platform provider. Under the terms of the agreement, Cycurion will serve as an authorized reseller of AgileBlue’s full suite of cybersecurity solutions, including its next-generation Managed SecOps-as-a-Service, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platforms.





This partnership strengthens Cycurion’s capabilities to deliver continuous threat-monitoring, autonomous response, and machine-driven risk analysis via AgileBlue’s AI-powered SecOps platform. It will also enable both companies to bring enhanced threat detection, compliance, and incident response to mid-market and enterprise clients across North America.





“Today’s announcement reflects our shared commitment to staying ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion. “By integrating AgileBlue’s autonomous, AI-driven security capabilities into our managed service portfolio, we are accelerating our mission to provide measurable cyber resilience for our clients across government and commercial sectors.”





The agreement allows Cycurion to offer AgileBlue’s AI-powered SecOps platform under its own brand, Cyber Shield, complete with a customized portal and 24/7 SecOps services backed by AgileBlue’s U.S.-based cyber analysts. Clients will benefit from real-time, threat-hunting, guided alerts, and automated triage powered by Sapphire AI, which delivers analyst-level insights and autonomous response actions, dramatically reducing false positives and enabling faster decision-making.





“Cycurion brings expertise and trusted customer relationships to this collaboration,” said Tony Pietrocola, Co-Founder & President of AgileBlue. “Cycurion’s leadership in compliance-driven environments and its commitment to innovation make it an ideal partner to expand our footprint in regulated and high-risk sectors.”





AgileBlue’s second quarter of 2025 platform release includes enhancements, including bi-directional ConnectWise integration for MSPs, improved artifact navigation for faster forensic analysis, and new AI-driven case summarization tools. Together with Cycurion’s services, these features will be deployed to help organizations proactively identify, assess, and neutralize cyber threats before they escalate.





The partnership underscores both companies’ strategic focuses on empowering cybersecurity teams with automation, advanced analytics, and proactive protection capabilities which are essential components in today’s evolving digital risk ecosystem.





For more information, please visit www.cycurion.com or www.agileblue.com.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-1 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR





investors@cycurion.com







Media Contact:







Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email: media@cycurion.com



