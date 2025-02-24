Cycurion, Inc. Expands Partnership with Major Public Health Association to Deliver Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions to Member Organizations

Cycurion expands its cybersecurity services to support public health organizations nationwide, enhancing protection against cyber threats.

Cycurion, Inc., a cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced an expanded partnership with a national public health association to offer its Managed Security Services Platform (MSSP) to thousands of member organizations across the U.S. This move follows successful cybersecurity implementations within the association itself. Cycurion's proprietary ARx Platform, which uses machine learning and AI, aims to address the increasing cyber threats facing public health agencies, such as evolving compliance requirements, staffing shortages, and budget constraints. The scalable and cost-effective cybersecurity program is tailored to the size of each organization, ensuring that even smaller members can access enterprise-level protection. This initiative will unfold over the next 24 to 36 months, enhancing security for public health organizations nationwide, as highlighted by CEO Kevin Kelly.

Potential Positives

Cycurion is expanding its partnership with a major national public health association, significantly increasing its market reach by providing cybersecurity solutions to several thousand member organizations.

The partnership reinforces Cycurion's leadership in the cybersecurity space, especially within the public health sector, addressing critical challenges such as evolving cyber threats and budget constraints.

Cycurion's proprietary ARx Platform leverages advanced machine learning and AI technologies, showcasing the efficacy and innovation of its cybersecurity offerings.

The initiative is structured as a scalable and cost-effective cybersecurity program, making high-quality protection accessible to members while reducing individual financial burdens.

Potential Negatives

The mention of a "severe shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals" highlights an industry-wide issue that could reflect poorly on Cycurion's ability to secure qualified talent, potentially impacting service delivery and customer satisfaction.

The emphasis on "budget constraints preventing investment in necessary cybersecurity solutions" may suggest that member organizations are struggling financially, which could impact Cycurion's future revenue from this deal if clients are unable or unwilling to pay for services.

The acknowledgment of "low cybersecurity awareness among employees" points to a fundamental challenge in the effectiveness of Cycurion's solutions, as technology alone cannot mitigate risks posed by human error in organizations lacking adequate training.

FAQ

What is the significance of Cycurion's partnership expansion?

This expansion allows Cycurion to provide its Managed Security Services Platform to thousands of member organizations in the public health sector.

How will the ARx Platform benefit public health organizations?

The ARx Platform offers real-time threat detection, automated response, and compliance management, addressing key cybersecurity challenges faced by these organizations.

Why do public health organizations need better cybersecurity?

These organizations face increased cyber threats, evolving compliance requirements, and a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, making robust protection essential.

What is the duration of the expanded partnership initiative?

This significant multi-year deal is set to enhance cybersecurity over the next 24 to 36 months for member organizations.

How can public health organizations join this program?

Interested organizations can find more information by visiting www.cycurion.com or contacting Cycurion directly via phone or email.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, has announced an expansion of its partnership with a major national public health association, bringing its Managed Security Services Platform (MSSP) to several thousand member organizations across the country.





This expansion builds on Cycurion’s successful cybersecurity engagement with the association itself, where its solutions were implemented to protect critical systems and infrastructure. The association, highly satisfied with the results, has now partnered with Cycurion to extend these industry-leading protections to its members.





At the heart of Cycurion’s offering is its proprietary ARx Platform, a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution leveraging machine learning and AI technologies developed over the past four years with millions of dollars in investment. This platform provides real-time threat detection, automated response, and compliance management, addressing the growing cybersecurity challenges faced by local public health agencies.





A Critical Need for Public Health Organizations





With cyber threats in the public sector increasing at an alarming rate, members of the association are facing major challenges, including:







Rapidly evolving federal security compliance requirements



A severe shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals



A surge in major data breaches targeting the public sector



Low cybersecurity awareness among employees



Limited IT infrastructure and protection solutions



Lack of visibility into emerging threats and vulnerabilities



Insufficient cybersecurity programs, policies, and procedures



Vendors who do not fully understand the mission and challenges of public health organizations



Budget constraints preventing investment in necessary cybersecurity solutions







To address these issues, Cycurion has structured a scalable, cost-effective cybersecurity program, where pricing is based on the size of each organization, making enterprise-grade protection accessible to all members.





A Significant Multi-Year Deal





This expanded partnership represents a major cybersecurity initiative over the next 24 to 36 months, reinforcing Cycurion’s leadership in securing public health organizations. By leveraging its AI-driven ARx Platform and deep expertise in cybersecurity, Cycurion will provide members with best-in-class protection against evolving threats while reducing the financial burden on individual organizations.





“We are proud to expand our relationship with this major national public health association,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion. “Having successfully secured their own systems, we are now extending that same level of protection to their members, ensuring that public health organizations across the country can focus on their mission without the growing threat of cyberattacks.”





For more information on how association members can participate in this program, visit





www.cycurion.com





or contact:





Media Contact:





Cycurion, Inc.





Phone: 888-341-6680





Email:



Info@cycurion.com









Forward looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.





Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.



