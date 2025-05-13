Cycurion Announces $33 Million Contract Renewal for Cybersecurity Services with State-Level Public Higher Education Group

Cycurion renews $33 million cybersecurity contract with a state public higher education group, enhancing digital asset protection.

Cycurion, a leader in IT cybersecurity solutions, has announced the renewal of a significant contract with a major state-level public higher education group, valued at $33 million over five years. This renewed agreement allows Cycurion to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges, helping them to protect their digital assets and operations from cyber threats until November 2030. The services include enterprise security strategy, risk assessments, disaster recovery planning, and regulatory compliance support. Additionally, the contract will enable other educational and governmental entities across the U.S. to access Cycurion's cybersecurity services easily. CEO L. Kevin Kelly emphasized the company's commitment to minimizing cybersecurity risks for its education sector clients.

Cycurion has secured a $33 million contract renewal with a major state-level public higher education group, extending its partnership to November 2030.

The contract encompasses comprehensive cybersecurity services, highlighting Cycurion's expertise and commitment to supporting education-focused institutions against cyber threats.

The renewal allows other universities and governmental entities nationwide to access Cycurion’s services, potentially increasing the company’s market reach and customer base.

CEO L. Kevin Kelly emphasized the value proposition of Cycurion’s services, indicating strong confidence in the company's capabilities within the education vertical market.

While the press release highlights a significant contract renewal, the mention of risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's future performance and stability.



The reliance on a major state-level public higher education group for a significant portion of revenue (a $33 million contract) may expose Cycurion to risks if the education sector faces budget cuts or changes in demand for cybersecurity services.



Without specific details on how the company plans to mitigate potential risks outlined in the forward-looking statements, stakeholders may perceive a lack of transparency regarding operational vulnerabilities and the overall stability of the business model.

Full Release



MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, announces that it has been awarded a significant contract renewal by a major state-level public higher education group. Under this renewed agreement, Cycurion will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges within the group, ensuring they are equipped to defend their education-focused operations and digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The renewal, valued at $33 million over the five-year term, extends Cycurion’s partnership through November 2030.







Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services







As part of this renewed contract, Cycurion will provide an extensive suite of cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) 24x7x365 managed support services, which include:









Enterprise Security Strategy



: Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets



: Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets





Risk & Vulnerability Assessment & Testing



: Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses



: Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses





Disaster Recovery



: Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events



: Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events





Business Continuity Planning



: Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident



: Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident





Forensics and Recovery Services



: Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery



: Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery





Regulatory Compliance Analysis



: Assisting institutions in meeting federal and state compliance requirements







“We are honored to continue serving this key state-level public higher education group customer,” said L. Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion. “The contract underscores the capabilities and value proposition of Cycurion’s suite of managed information technology support services and our commitment to minimizing cybersecurity risk for our education vertical clients.”







Opportunity for Broader Access







In addition to the member institutions of this State-Level Public Higher Education Group, any university or governmental entity across the United States can leverage this contract vehicle to access our cybersecurity services. The contract provides a streamlined pathway for educational and governmental organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture without the need for an extensive procurement process.







About Cycurion







Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, LLC, Cloudburst Security, LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business. Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in those filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.







Investor Contact:







CORE IR







investors@cycurion.com









Media Contact:







Phone: (703) 555-0123





Email:



media@cycurion.com





