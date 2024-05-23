Cyclopharm Targets U.S. Expansion with Capital Raise

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has announced a capital raising initiative to fuel its growth strategy in the USA, emphasizing that the information provided is for discussion purposes only and not an offer for share transactions. The news also underlines that the document should not be taken as comprehensiveinvestment adviceand contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

