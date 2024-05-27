Cyclopharm Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024, with significant majority votes in favor. Key resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election and re-election of board directors, and the approval of a share buy-back program. The results reflect strong shareholder support for the proposed company directives and leadership.

