Cyclopharm Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Cyclopharm Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, with the detailed proxy vote breakdown available for shareholders. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, election of a new director, a share buy-back program, and the approval of a loan share plan, all receiving a majority of votes in favor.

