Cyclopharm Secures Key Orders from US VA Hospitals

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has secured its first purchase orders from two US Veterans Health Administration hospitals for its Technegas System, marking a significant step in its expansion within the United States. These orders, set for a five-year term, will enable the installation of Technegas, a cutting-edge diagnostic tool for lung diseases, in early 2025, potentially enhancing care for veterans. This development could serve as a model for further agreements with other VA hospitals, promising immediate revenue generation for Cyclopharm.

