Cyclopharm Reports Strong Growth and US Expansion

Cyclopharm Limited, a global leader in nuclear medicine technology specializing in lung health, reported a significant increase in revenue for 2023, reaching $32.21 million, a 29% rise from the previous year. The company highlighted the successful expansion of its flagship Technegas product, now available in 65 countries, with the recent USFDA approval set to tap into the lucrative US market, the world’s largest for diagnostic imaging. Despite a net loss, the company’s strong sales growth, particularly in third-party distribution, and expanding applications of Technegas into broader markets such as COPD and lung cancer, position it for a promising growth phase.

