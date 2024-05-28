Cyclopharm Limited Seeks New Securities Quotation

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 14,084,508 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for May 30, 2024. This application is a new announcement and follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules, as indicated in their recent submission.

