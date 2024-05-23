News & Insights

Cyclopharm Limited Plans New Securities Issue

May 23, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited announces a proposed issue of securities, which includes an offer under a securities purchase plan and a separate placement or other type of issue. The company plans to issue a maximum of 1,408,451 securities under the purchase plan and an additional 14,084,507 securities through the placement, with issue dates set for the 28th of June and 30th of May 2024, respectively.

