Cyclopharm Limited Announces Share Purchase Plan

Cyclopharm Limited has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) aimed at raising A$2.0 million, allowing shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK to buy new shares at A$1.42 each. The offer, which commenced on 31 May 2024, will be accessible until 21 June 2024, with applications subject to potential scale-backs. Cyclopharm is known for its Technegas technology, a key product in functional lung ventilation imaging, which is vital in diagnosing various pulmonary conditions.

