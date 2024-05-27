Cyclopharm Limited Announces Share Buy-Back

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares. The new announcement, dated 27th May 2024, signifies the company’s intention to repurchase its own stock from the market. This move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

