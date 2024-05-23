Cyclopharm Launches A$22M Fundraising for US Expansion

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited is set to raise approximately A$20 million through an institutional placement and is offering a Share Purchase Plan to existing shareholders to support its US expansion and growth, particularly for its flagship radiopharmaceutical product, Technegas. The company plans to issue new shares at a discount and use the proceeds for the US market entry of Technegas, as well as for further research and development and working capital. The new shares will be offered at the same discounted price to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

