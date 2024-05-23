Cyclopharm Halts Trading Ahead of Capital Raise

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has announced a trading halt of its securities ahead of a capital raising announcement, involving a placement of new shares and a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders. The halt is in effect immediately and will last until the announcement release or the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 27 May 2024.

