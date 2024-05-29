News & Insights

Stocks

Cyclopharm Director Bolsters Shares On-Market

May 29, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has reported a change in director John William Wigglesworth’s interest, with the acquisition of 20,979 ordinary shares on-market for a value of $29,430.19. This change, detailed in the company’s latest filing, indicates an increase in Wigglesworth’s stake in the company, with no disposals reported and no interests in contracts noted.

For further insights into AU:CYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.