Cyclopharm Director Bolsters Shares On-Market

Cyclopharm Limited has reported a change in director John William Wigglesworth’s interest, with the acquisition of 20,979 ordinary shares on-market for a value of $29,430.19. This change, detailed in the company’s latest filing, indicates an increase in Wigglesworth’s stake in the company, with no disposals reported and no interests in contracts noted.

