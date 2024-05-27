Cyclopharm Completes Securities Placement

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited has announced the finalization of its securities placement, issuing a total of 14,084,508 ordinary shares, which is one additional share than initially proposed. The update follows the company’s previous announcement, aligning with the ASX Listing Rules for securities quotation. The placement reflects Cyclopharm’s active engagement with the market to expand its financial base.

For further insights into AU:CYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.