News & Insights

Stocks

Cyclopharm Celebrates Record Sales and U.S. Expansion

May 26, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited reported a record-breaking sales year in 2023, propelled by their Third-Party Distribution business and strong growth in their flagship Technegas™ technology. A major milestone was reached with the FDA’s approval of Technegas™ for the U.S. market, where it is now available, alongside Cyclopharm’s strategic decision to price it higher than competing products, backed by a unique CMS reimbursement code. The company anticipates continued revenue growth as Technegas™ begins to replace existing imaging technologies in the US, mirroring success seen in other markets like Canada.

For further insights into AU:CYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.