Cyclopharm Celebrates Record Sales and U.S. Expansion

Cyclopharm Limited (AU:CYC) has released an update.

Cyclopharm Limited reported a record-breaking sales year in 2023, propelled by their Third-Party Distribution business and strong growth in their flagship Technegas™ technology. A major milestone was reached with the FDA’s approval of Technegas™ for the U.S. market, where it is now available, alongside Cyclopharm’s strategic decision to price it higher than competing products, backed by a unique CMS reimbursement code. The company anticipates continued revenue growth as Technegas™ begins to replace existing imaging technologies in the US, mirroring success seen in other markets like Canada.

For further insights into AU:CYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.