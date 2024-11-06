Cyclone Metals Updates Director’s Stock Holdings

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest holdings of its director, Antony Sage, following a securities consolidation. The adjustment reflects a significant reduction in the number of ordinary shares and incentive options held by entities linked to Mr. Sage. This development may impact market perceptions and investor sentiment regarding Cyclone Metals.

