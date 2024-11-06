Cyclone Metals Ltd Updates on Director’s Holdings

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in director Paul Berend’s interests, reflecting a post-consolidation adjustment in his holdings. This update involves a reduction in both direct and indirect holdings of fully paid ordinary shares and unlisted options. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects shifts in the company’s internal financial structuring.

