Cyclone Metals Issues Over 2.3 Billion Unlisted Options

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of over 2.3 billion unlisted options, set to expire in 2028. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move could signal strategic financial maneuvers by the company that might interest investors.

