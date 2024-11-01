Cyclone Metals Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced the quotation of 139,067,575 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant move for the company in expanding its market presence. This development is part of transactions previously disclosed to the market, signaling strategic growth initiatives for the company.

