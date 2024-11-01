Cyclone Metals Enhances Financial Structure with New Share Issuance

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has issued over 1.1 billion fully paid ordinary shares and more than 2.3 billion unlisted options following shareholder approval at its recent AGM. The issuance includes shares for director participation, debt conversion, and placement fees, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. These actions are part of Cyclone’s broader efforts to enhance its financial structure and investor appeal.

