Cyclone Metals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd announces a significant change in the director’s interest as Luke Martino acquires 25 million fully paid ordinary shares and 12.5 million unlisted options. This acquisition was part of a placement, approved at the recent AGM, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors may watch how these new holdings influence Cyclone Metals’ market performance.

