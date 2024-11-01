Cyclone Metals Director Increases Shareholding

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd reports a significant change in Director David Sanders’ holdings, acquiring 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares and 6.25 million unlisted options priced at $0.0008 per share. This acquisition follows the approval of a placement at the company’s recent AGM, potentially indicating strategic moves within the organization.

For further insights into AU:CLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.