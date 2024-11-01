Cyclone Metals Director Increases Share Holdings

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Antony Sage, with an acquisition of 492.7 million fully paid ordinary shares. This change resulted from a debt conversion approved at the company’s recent AGM, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers within the firm. Such developments could have implications for investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

