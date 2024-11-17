News & Insights

Cyclone Metals Announces Share Offer to Raise $5.56M

November 17, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd is launching a non-renounceable pro-rata offer, providing shareholders the opportunity to purchase new shares at a price of $0.016 each, aiming to raise approximately $5.56 million. The offer, fully underwritten by RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd, is available to shareholders in select countries, including Australia and New Zealand. Investors are advised to consider the speculative nature of the investment, typical of resource exploration companies.

