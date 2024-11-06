News & Insights

Cyclone Metals Announces Share Consolidation Strategy

November 06, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a significant 20-for-1 share consolidation, reducing the number of shares held by its director, Timothy Turner, as approved in the company’s recent annual general meeting. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance market perception. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Cyclone Metals’ efforts to optimize its financial standing.

