Cyclone Metals Announces Security Consolidation

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a security consolidation, impacting several of its options and ordinary shares. The reorganization will commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from November 4, 2024, with the record date set for November 5, 2024. This move is likely to interest investors keen on the company’s stock performance.

