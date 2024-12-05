News & Insights

Stocks

Cyclone Metals Announces Director’s Option Expiry

December 05, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of director Paul Berend, as 10 million of his unlisted Class A Incentive Options expired on December 5, 2024. This adjustment leaves Berend with a significant holding of ordinary shares and other unlisted options, indicating his continued vested interest in the company’s future performance. Such developments are crucial for investors keeping an eye on director shareholdings, which can signal confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:CLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.