Cyclone Metals Announces Director’s Option Expiry

Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of director Paul Berend, as 10 million of his unlisted Class A Incentive Options expired on December 5, 2024. This adjustment leaves Berend with a significant holding of ordinary shares and other unlisted options, indicating his continued vested interest in the company’s future performance. Such developments are crucial for investors keeping an eye on director shareholdings, which can signal confidence in the company’s prospects.

