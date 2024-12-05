Cyclone Metals Announces Director’s Option Expiry

Cyclone Metals Ltd (AU:CLE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cyclone Metals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of director Paul Berend, as 10 million of his unlisted Class A Incentive Options expired on December 5, 2024. This adjustment leaves Berend with a significant holding of ordinary shares and other unlisted options, indicating his continued vested interest in the company’s future performance. Such developments are crucial for investors keeping an eye on director shareholdings, which can signal confidence in the company’s prospects.
For further insights into AU:CLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.