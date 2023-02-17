Cyclone death toll in New Zealand rises to nine as recovery continues

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rose to nine on Saturday as clean-up continued on the nation's battered North Island and authorities worked to find missing people.

The cyclone hit New Zealand on Sunday on the uppermost region of the North Island, before tracking down the east coast, causing widespread devastation.

On Saturday, police said they were investigating a death in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay region, on the North Island's east coast, of a person "believed to have died in circumstances related to Cyclone Gabrielle", taking the death toll to nine.

Clean up from the cyclone, which cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops, continued along with efforts to located residents still missing.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday called Gabrielle the biggest natural disaster to hit New Zealand this century, and warned that the death toll was likely to rise as crews made contact with hundreds of cut-off communities.

Just over 4,500 people as of Friday afternoon had been registered with the police as being out of touch with friends or family since the cyclone hit.

But police believe many do not have access to communication networks as thousands of properties remain without power.

Almost 2,000 people remained in evacuation centres in Hawke's Bay, while potentially up to 1,000 people in the region remained beyond the reach of emergency services, the New Zealand Herald reported.

North of Hawke's Bay, at Tairāwhiti Gisborne, the area's Civil Defence group controller Ben Green said there was "still a long way to go before everyone has been located, had their needs met and everyone's connected once again".

"We have our work cut out for us, we're focused on securing a reliable water supply, reaching isolated people and re-establishing phone and internet connections," he said.

Two temporary morgues have been set up in the Hawke's Bay region, which is largely rural but includes the towns of Napier, Hastings and Wairoa.

(Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

