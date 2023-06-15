News & Insights

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

June 15, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 15 (Reuters) - Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan border late on Thursday evening, India weather office said, as strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of the two countries.

"Landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

India and Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from the coastal areas to safety ahead of the cyclone.

