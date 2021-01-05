Cyclo Therapeutics News: Why CYTH Stock Is Soaring Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) news for Tuesday includes positive results from a clinical trial pushing CYTH stock higher.

The recent news from Cyclo Therapeutics covers its Phase I clinical trial of using Trappsol Cyclo to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC). The results of the study are promising with positive effects for patients.

To start off with, each of the patients in the study saw improvements or disease stability based on the 17-domain NPC Severity Score scale. That’s worth noting as patients are typically expected to decrease by one or two points over the course of a year.

Another positive from the clinical trial was a lack of severe adverse vents. In total, there with 16 adverse events but all of them were mild. Each of these events also wasn’t connected to the drug in the study.

N. Scott Fine, CEO and director of Cyclo Therapeutics, said this about the news.

“These preliminary data provide additional signals of efficacy for our drug as a treatment for NPC, a progressive and debilitating disease often leading to premature death. The fact that patients either stabilized or improved during periods up to one year is consistent with data emerging from our Phase I/II in Europe and Israel.”

Cyclo Therapeutics points out that each of the patients in the study was eligible to continue with an extension of it. All eight of the patients taking part in the study chose to continue with the extension. The company also says it plans to move forward with a Phase 3 trial in early 2021.

CYTH stock was up 22.4% as of noon Tuesday.

