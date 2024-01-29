Cyclo Therapeutics Gets Notice Of Allowance For Patent Regarding Treatment Of Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced on Monday that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office regarding the patent titled "Methods for Treating Alzheimer's Disease.

On receiving the allowance, the company said that it remains hopeful for its Trappsol Cyclo to play an important role in the treatment of early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Currently, Cycle Therapeutics' stock is trading at $1.7, down 0.59 percent on the Nasdaq.

