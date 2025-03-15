CYCLO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $CYTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CYCLO THERAPEUTICS ($CYTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $328,440 and earnings of -$0.17 per share.
CYCLO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of CYCLO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC removed 49,979 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,487
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 42,541 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,099
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 24,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,464
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 13,356 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,537
- PRINCETON GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,466 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,044
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,289 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $760
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 824 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486
