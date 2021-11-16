Markets
CYTH

Cyclo Therapeutics Adds 5% After Submitting IND To Evaluate Trappsol Cyclo For Alzheimer's Disease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) gapped up more than 5% on Tuesday morning.

Today, the company said it has submitted investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of early Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

The Company's Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is also under studies in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease.

"We are excited to have submitted our Initial IND to evaluate Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The feedback and recommendations received from our Type B Meeting with the FDA have provided valuable input that we believe positions us for success in advancing this asset," commented Michael Lisjak, Chief Regulatory Officer, Senior Vice President for Business Development of Cyclo Therapeutics.

Currently, CYTH is at $7.41. It has traded in the range of $3.40- $17.75 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYTH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular