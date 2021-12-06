Cyclo Gets FDA Approval For Phase 2 Study Of Trappsol Cyclo To Treat Early Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) said on Monday that it has received necessary approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for its initial investigational new drug or IND application to move ahead with the Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo to treat early Alzheimer's disease.

"…While our current focus continues to be on the development of novel therapies for two neurodegenerative diseases, Niemann-Pick disease Type C1 and Alzheimer's disease, future activities will include assessing other viable applications of Trappsol Cyclo technology in order to expand our development pipeline," commented N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.

Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, and in multiple clinical studies, has shown encouraging results to effectively manage the transportation of cholesterol. Many of the known risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are associated with cholesterol metabolism, the drug developer said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.