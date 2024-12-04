Cycliq Group Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Merchant Funds Management Pty Ltd has reported a change in its substantial holding in Cycliq Group Ltd, as the company’s shareholdings have been adjusted due to recent share placements. The Merchant Opportunities Fund, managed by Merchant Funds, now holds a slightly decreased stake, dropping from 18.23% to 16.98%.

