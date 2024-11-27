Cycliq Group Ltd Issues 15 Million New Shares

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.
Cycliq Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 15 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant step in its capital strategy. This move could potentially attract investors looking at growth opportunities in the company’s stock. The new securities are set to be quoted, offering fresh prospects for market participants.
