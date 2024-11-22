Cycliq Group Ltd Announces New Director Appointment

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.
Cycliq Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Andrew Cotterill as a director, effective from November 21, 2024. Interestingly, Cotterill holds no securities or interests in the company at this time, highlighting a fresh start in his role. This new leadership could signal strategic shifts for Cycliq Group, intriguing investors and market watchers.
