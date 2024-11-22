Cycliq Group Ltd Announces Director Departure

Cycliq Group Ltd (AU:CYQ) has released an update.

Cycliq Group Ltd has announced that Mr. Chris Mews has ceased to be a director as of November 21, 2024. This development may influence investor perspectives on the company’s leadership and future direction. Investors often keep a close eye on such corporate governance changes as they can impact stock performance.

