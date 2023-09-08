News & Insights

World Markets

Cycling-Vingegaard wins Vuelta stage 13 on disastrous day for Evenepoel

September 08, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by Trevor Stynes for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Jonas Vingegaard tamed the Tourmalet to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana, on a dramatic day which saw last year's winner Remco Evenepoel's challenge wither in the Pyrenees on Friday.

The stage, which began in Formigal and ended at the iconic Col du Tourmalet, featured three other climbs before the final ascent to the finish.

The relentless climbing and downhill racing took its toll on many, including last year's winner Evenepoel, who now finds himself out of contention.

It was the Jumbo-Visma team which controlled the stage, with Sepp Kuss in the red jersey, Primoz Roglic and Vingegaard all in the leading group on the final climb, before Vingegaard made his telling break with eight kilometres to the finish.

A smiling Kuss held onto the leader's jersey with a brave ride to finish runner-up ahead of Roglic in a Jumbo-Visma 1-2-3.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.