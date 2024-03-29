News & Insights

Cycling-Van Aert's Giro d'Italia campaign uncertain after post-crash surgery

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

March 29, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Wout van Aert's participation at this year's Giro d'Italia is in doubt, his Team Visma-Lease a Bike said after the Belgian rider underwent surgery for fractures sustained in a crash at the Dwars door Vlaanderen one-day race.

Van Aert crashed 65 kilometres from the finish on Wednesday, following which he pulled out of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

"Wout van Aert had a successful operation today. Examination revealed that he suffered a broken sternum, broken collarbone and several broken ribs," Team Visma-Lease a Bike said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is unclear when Wout will be able to get back on his bike. The next few weeks will be all about his recovery.

"He will, therefore, miss the spring classics. His participation in the Giro d'Italia is still uncertain. We will make a decision in the coming weeks based on his recovery."

The Giro d'Italia will take place from May 4-26.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

