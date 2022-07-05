Cycling-Van Aert extends Tour lead with stage four solo win

CALAIS, France, July 5 (Reuters) - Wout van Aert extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he finished off some sterling team work to win the fourth stage on Tuesday.

The Jumbo Visma rider left all his rivals gasping for air on the final hill of the 171.5-km ride from Dunkirk after his Jumbo Visma team's brutal acceleration blew apart the peloton.

The Belgian jumped away from a skimmed pack with less than 12km left in the short ascent of the Cote du Cap Blanc Nez and never looked back to clinch his seventh individual stage win on the Tour.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen took second place with France's Christophe Laporte finishing third, eight seconds behind according to provisional timings.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

